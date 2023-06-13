Pedestrian critically injured in Gold Coast hit-and-run crash; driver arrested: Chicago police

A Chicago hit-and-run crash left a man injured on Chestnut in the Gold Coast, and the driver was arrested, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female suspect has been arrested after a 40-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said early Tuesday morning.

The female driver was driving west in a sedan just after 6:40 p.m. in the 100-block of East Chestnut Street when she hit a 40-year-old man, who was crossing the street from north to south on Chestnut, police said.

The man suffered a head injury, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The sedan kept going and hit multiple parked vehicles before stopping in the 300-block of West Erie Street, according to CPD.

The driver was taken into custody, and Major Accidents is investigating.

