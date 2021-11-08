hit and run

South Side hit-and-run crash kills Uber Eats driver on scooter

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man delivering Uber Eats on a scooter was killed Friday in Pullman when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Chicago police said just before 3 p.m. Friday a man driving a Toyota RAV-4 westbound on 95th Street struck a man on a motorized scooter/moped as he turned northeast onto Woodlawn Avenue.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he died. Friends and family identified him as 20-year-old Davion Johnson.

The driver left the scene of the crash but later returned and identified himself, police said. Javier Ocampo, 23, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death a felony.

Johnson's friends and family held a candlelight vigil in his honor Monday night.
