Rockford man charged in Chicago hit-and-run that killed mother, child celebrating Juneteenth in 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Rockford man is now in custody and charged in a hit-and-run that killed a mother and child during Juneteenth celebrations in 2021.

Tevin Gray is facing multiple felony charges, including two counts of reckless homicide. Police said the 27-year-old was speeding when crashed into the Taylor family's van at 39th and State on June 19, 2021.

Selina Taylor, 32, was killed in the crash. Her 3-month-old son Sebastian Jr., died from his injuries two days later.

Taylor's husband and 12-year-old son survived, though her older son was ejected from the back seat of the car and had to fight for his life in the hospital.