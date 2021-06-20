Hit-and-run car crash kills mother, injures boyfriend, 2 kids on way home from Juneteenth event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young mother is dead and three others, including her two children, are injured after a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.The deadly hit-and-run accident took place just after 1 a.m. in the 3900-block of S. State Street. Two unidentified men were traveling southbound on State Street in a burgundy Chevy Malibu when they crashed into a black sedan that was traveling eastbound on 39th Street before running from the scene, according to police. Police also said the Mailibu has been reported stolen.The woman that was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Selina Taylor by her family. Her boyfriend, 41, who was in the passenger seat, was transported to University of Chicago. He was released from the hospital, according to a friend of the woman.A 12-year-old boy, who was ejected from the vehicle, and a 7-month-old male infant were both taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, officials said.Taylor is the mother of the two children, and her boyfriend is the father, police said. Friends said the family of four was leaving a Juneteenth celebration on the Near West Side at the time of the crash.There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.