hit and run

Hit-and-run car crash kills mother, injures boyfriend, 2 kids on way home from Juneteenth event

By and Alexis McAdams
EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run car crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young mother is dead and three others, including her two children, are injured after a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

The deadly hit-and-run accident took place just after 1 a.m. in the 3900-block of S. State Street. Two unidentified men were traveling southbound on State Street in a burgundy Chevy Malibu when they crashed into a black sedan that was traveling eastbound on 39th Street before running from the scene, according to police. Police also said the Mailibu has been reported stolen.

The woman that was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Selina Taylor by her family. Her boyfriend, 41, who was in the passenger seat, was transported to University of Chicago. He was released from the hospital, according to a friend of the woman.

A 12-year-old boy, who was ejected from the vehicle, and a 7-month-old male infant were both taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Taylor is the mother of the two children, and her boyfriend is the father, police said. Friends said the family of four was leaving a Juneteenth celebration on the Near West Side at the time of the crash.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkbronzevillehit and runwoman killedchildren injurieschicago police departmenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Wisconsin: police
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Elderly man killed in South Chicago hit-and-run; CPD looking for car
Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that killed baby: CPD
TOP STORIES
Severe weather, strong storms expected Father's Day: LIVE RADAR
Homeless person suspected in fatal stabbing on Wacker Drive in Loop, police say
Lake Michigan drownings leave 2 dead, 1 critical over Father's Day weekend
SWAT team responds after woman shot in Loop
Which bear is most like your dad?
Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Wisconsin: police
5th person dies following mass shooting in Englewood
Show More
7 members of same family graduate in the same year
Pritzker signs law moving primary, making vote by mail permanent, Election Day a state holiday
45 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
9 children, 1 adult killed in accident on interstate in Alabama
Buyers lining up to check out 'house from hell' listed for nearly $600K
More TOP STORIES News