Horner Park hit-and-run kills woman after nearby shooting reported, Chicago police say

WATCH: CPD gives update after deadly Horner Park hit-and-run

A Chicago hit-and-run killed a woman on Irving Park Road after a Horner Park shooting, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run after a nearby shooting was reported Sunday morning in Horner Park on the Northwest Side.Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Corolla struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling west on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue, said Migdalia Bulnes, deputy chief of the Bureau of Detectives, during a press conference later Sunday morning.CPD initially said the crash came after a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said.However, Bulnes said it was not immediately clear how the shooting originated.She said a CPD officer was on-duty at the intersection of Irving Park Road and Damen when the officer saw and heard shots being fired from the Toyota.The officer followed the Toyota west on Irving Park Road with emergency lights activated until the car went through the stop light at Irving Park and Western Avenue and struck the northbound Nissan, Bulnes said.A 37-year-old woman was ejected from the Rogue as a result of the crash, authorities said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died, police said. She hasn't been identified yet.The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic for observation, but didn't suffer any serious injuries, police said.An unknown number of occupants fled from the Toyota on foot, police said.Police recovered a weapon on the scene and are looking over surveillance video.CPD expected Irving Park traffic to be affected until about 10:30 a.m.No one was in custody later Sunday morning.