Chicago House Music Festival lineup announced, celebrating 40th anniversary of music genre

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 4, 2024 8:20PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lineup for the 2024 Chicago House Music Festival lineup has been announced.

The house music genre was created in Chicago, and this year is its 40th anniversary.

The free music festival will take place June 2 in Millennium Park.

The lineup of performing acts was announced Thursday by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the City of Chicago.

"House Music is a global phenomenon born and raised in Chicago 40 years ago, with roots that go back even further," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "Like Blues, Jazz, and Gospel that came before, House is our true cultural heritage as a city-it galvanizes Chicagoans, celebrates our diversity, innovation, and joy and invites the world to join in."

Prior to the main festival on June 2 in Millennium Park, free pre-festival events will be held.

A "Open House: Celebrating 40 years of Chicago House Music" event will be held Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. The Chicago House Music Conference will be held Friday, May 31 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center. The "Chicago House Music Festival Pre-Party" will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 1 to 10 p.m. at Navy Pier.

Full June 2 Chicago House Music Festival lineup:

Sunday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Millennium Park Jay Pritzker Pavilion main stage

Hosted by Carla Prather and Natty Figgs

  • Lori Branch: 1 to 2:15 p.m.
  • Acknowledgments: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
  • Ash Lauryn: 2:45 to 4 p.m.
  • Karizma: 4 to 5:15 p.m.
  • ANANÉ: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tony Touch: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
  • Wayne Williams and Alan King of the Chosen Few DJs: 7:45 to 9 p.m.

Millennium Park North Promenade

Hosted by Luis Baro

  • Slo 'Mo / Kido present Queer Fam Pride Jam: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Andrew Emil: 1 to 2 p.m.
  • DJ Jes: 2 to 3 p.m.
  • Janesita: 3 to 4 p.m.
  • Jana Rush: 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Microdot: 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Flores Negras: 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Johnny Fiasco: 7 to 8 p.m.
  • DJ Slugo: 8 to 9 p.m.
