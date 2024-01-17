Chicago weather: Frozen, burst pipes keep repair crews busy across Chicago area; CPS back in class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is off to a cold start again Wednesday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says temperatures will go up into the double digits Wednesday, with highs in the teens after several days of temperatures near and below zero.

Wednesday morning, wind chills were still -10 to -21 in parts of the area.

A round of snow is forecast to move in Wednesday night and continue overnight, which could bring around one to three inches of snow.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry and northern Will counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In northwest Indiana, a Wind Chill Advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. CST Wednesday for Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties. For LaPorte and Starke counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. CST Wednesday.

Chicago Public Schools will be back in session Wednesday, but a number of other schools across the area will be closed Wednesday.

The cold has meant big trouble for pipes and heating systems across the area.

Crews and businesses have been busy responding to frozen and burst pipes.

And they're expecting to get even busier after the worst of the cold is over when now frozen pipes could thaw and then burst.

Disaster response companies like Servpro Team Zubricki has brought in extra personnel from around the country.

"We're seeing anything from high rises to hospitals, hotels, manufacturing facilities," Jennifer Levin with Servpro Team Zubricki said. "We're seeing anything from a sprinkler head to go off to a major flood that's happening with pipe breaks."

Meanwhile in the city, there have been hundreds of heat related complaints.

People who have been living in one senior building in the Woodlawn neighborhood said their units have been cold since Sunday.

The property manager who didn't return our messages providing tenants with space heaters.

Also many furnaces across the area are failing. Experts recommend changing your air filter, opening all registers and keeping your thermostat at a set temperature.

Warming centers open as temperatures drop

Chicago activated its warming centers through Wednesday.

The centers open when temperatures are 32 degrees. They are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warming centers include the Inspiration Corporation at 4554 N Broadway #207, La Casa Norte at 1736 W 47th St, Lincoln Park Community Services at 1521 N Sedwick St, the Matthew House at 3722 S Indiana, the Broadway Youth Center at 1023 W. Irving Park Road and the Covenant House at 2934 W. Lake Street.

The Harold Washington Library has opened the lower level as a 24/7 warming center through Jan. 17 for anyone in need. At least 66 new migrant arrivals have been moved there as they await permanent shelter placement.

The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours to help families find emergency shelter. The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services has also expanded outreach teams to encourage unhoused residents to seek shelter or warming options as they conduct well-being checks.

Warming centers in Cook County will be open 24/7 through Wednesday.

Warming centers in other Chicago-area counties:

Gary, Indiana said it has also opened warming centers, including the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose facility, Ambridge-Mann Community Center, Brother's Keeper, Restoration House Shelter for Men and Serenity House.