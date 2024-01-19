Chicago weather: Heavy lake-effect snow falling in NW Indiana, with up to a foot forecast | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A round of snow moved into the Chicago area Thursday night and Friday morning, with lake-effect snow continuing to fall in northwest Indiana.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Porter County until noon and for LaPorte County until 6 a.m. Saturday.

ABC7 Accuweather Jaisol Martinez said a lake-effect band began forming Friday morning and will remain across the day. Martinez said the snow band could drop as much as two-to-three inches of snow per-hour.

For Porter County, 6-12 inches of snow are possible, while in LaPorte County, there may be isolated spots with as much as 18 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the Chicago area until 6 a.m. for blowing and drifting snow. The overnight snow created slick conditions across many roadways in the area.

Snow moved across the Chicago area overnight, with lake-effect snow continuing in northwest Indiana.

ABC7 Stormtracker driving on I-80-94 near Lake Station, Ind. where snow plows managed to keep the roads mostly clear.

Roads in other parts of the area were snow covered from the overnight snow. Martinez says the snow for most of the Chicago area ended Friday morning.

Cold air will move in around midnight, with wind chills of around -15 to -25 Saturday morning.