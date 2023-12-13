Magician Jamie Allan's 'Amaze' show now playing at the Rhapsody Theater

With a reputation as one of the most innovative magicians, Jamie Allan joined ABC7 to share what you can expect at his show "Amaze" and delivered some fascinating magic tricks.

With a reputation as one of the most innovative magicians, Jamie Allan joined ABC7 to share what you can expect at his show "Amaze" and delivered some fascinating magic tricks.

With a reputation as one of the most innovative magicians, Jamie Allan joined ABC7 to share what you can expect at his show "Amaze" and delivered some fascinating magic tricks.

With a reputation as one of the most innovative magicians, Jamie Allan joined ABC7 to share what you can expect at his show "Amaze" and delivered some fascinating magic tricks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This holiday season you can give the gift of magic.

Magician Jamie Allan is performing his show "Amaze" at The Rhapsody Theater in Rogers Park.

The show promises an exhilarating experience and places magic directly into the hands of the audience.

With a reputation as one of the most innovative magicians, Jamie Allan has wowed audiences around the globe.

ALSO SEE: Former President Obama surprises South Side school dressed as Santa

Allan joined ABC7 and shared what you can expect to see at his show "Amaze".

Allan said this show is open to anyone and invites everyone to experience live magic.

"Since I was a kid I was learning about magic through normal objects and not fake props or anything like that," Allan said.

SEE ALSO: 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' is coming to Chicago

Allan said the show "Amaze" is about his journey on how we got involved with doing magic.

"A magician's job is to make you feel like a kid," Allan said.

"Amaze" runs through Jan. 7 and tickets start at $30.

You can buy tickets visiting rhapsodytheater.com.