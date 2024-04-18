2 pedestrians hit, seriously injured this week in West Lawn

Lawmakers, alderpersons demand IDOT safety measures for stretch of Pulaski Road on Southwest Side

A group of Chicago lawmakers and alderpersons are demanding IDOT to add safety measures to a stretch of Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local politicians are demanding better safety measures on a portion of South Pulaski Road.

There have been multiple serious and deadly crashes involving pedestrians on the stretch of road on the Southwest Side.

The latest crashed happened Monday. A mini-van hit two people on South Pulaski Road near 63rd Street before crashing into a building.

A group of 11 state lawmakers and Chicago alderpeople are pleading with the Illinois Department of Transportation to take "immediate action."

The group sent a letter to IDOT to lay out their concerns.

State Representative Angie Guerrero-Cuellar was among the lawmakers to sign the letter. She spoke with ABC7 about their demands.

ABC7 has reached out to IDOT for a response but did not immediately hear back.