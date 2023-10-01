Italian-American restaurant offers carb-loading menu for Chicago Marathon runners

As runners gear up for this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, The Albert is dishing out an array of fall culinary offerings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As runners gear up for this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, The Albert is dishing out an array of fall culinary offerings that promise to delight locals and visitors alike.

The Italian-American restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown Chicago (228 E. Ontario Street) at Hotel EMC2.

Curated by esteemed Executive Chef Steve Chiappetti, a decades-long fixture in Chicago's culinary community, seasonal offerings include a carb-filled menu geared to marathon runners; an all-day Thanksgiving buffet and Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go; and autumn cocktail classes to explore a spectrum of spirits and entertaining.

CHICAGO MARATHON MENU

Available October 4-8, 2023

Cost: $38 per person, or $48 per person with one glass of wine (excludes additional beverages, tax and gratuity)

In celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon - and the athletes who plan to go the distance - the Albert presents a special menu October 4-8, 2023. Priced at $38 per person (or $48 per person with a glass of wine), the carb-centric menu is informed by Chef Chiappetti's Calabrian heritage and features:

Starters for the Table

Arugula salad with beets, aged goat cheese, red onion, and balsamic dressing

Seared ahi tuna loin served with Calabrian chili aioli

Choice of Pasta

Braised short rib ravioli with candied walnuts and cacio e pepe

Tagliatelle with rich Bolognese

Garganelli with braised shrimp, peas and lobster cream sauce

House-made gnocchi with fresh tomato and pesto

Dessert

Flourless dark chocolate cake with fresh berries

Reservations are available now at OpenTable.