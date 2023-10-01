Italian-American restaurant offers carb-loading menu for Chicago Marathon runners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As runners gear up for this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, The Albert is dishing out an array of fall culinary offerings that promise to delight locals and visitors alike.
The Italian-American restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown Chicago (228 E. Ontario Street) at Hotel EMC2.
Curated by esteemed Executive Chef Steve Chiappetti, a decades-long fixture in Chicago's culinary community, seasonal offerings include a carb-filled menu geared to marathon runners; an all-day Thanksgiving buffet and Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go; and autumn cocktail classes to explore a spectrum of spirits and entertaining.
CHICAGO MARATHON MENU
Available October 4-8, 2023
Cost: $38 per person, or $48 per person with one glass of wine (excludes additional beverages, tax and gratuity)
In celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon - and the athletes who plan to go the distance - the Albert presents a special menu October 4-8, 2023. Priced at $38 per person (or $48 per person with a glass of wine), the carb-centric menu is informed by Chef Chiappetti's Calabrian heritage and features:
Starters for the Table
Arugula salad with beets, aged goat cheese, red onion, and balsamic dressing
Seared ahi tuna loin served with Calabrian chili aioli
Choice of Pasta
Braised short rib ravioli with candied walnuts and cacio e pepe
Tagliatelle with rich Bolognese
Garganelli with braised shrimp, peas and lobster cream sauce
House-made gnocchi with fresh tomato and pesto
Dessert
Flourless dark chocolate cake with fresh berries
Reservations are available now at OpenTable.