St. Gertrude Catholic Parish's Father Michael Bradley to run 50th marathon at 70 years old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bundled up, but loud parishioners of St. Gertrude Catholic Parish in Edgewater hyped up Father Michael Bradley on Saturday ahead of what will be his 21st Chicago Marathon.

"The spectators come from all over the world. It's a great feeling. It's a wonderful experience in Chicago," Bradley said.

Bradley's passion for distance running has taken him across the country and around the world, including New Orleans, Lake Geneva and Paris.

After Sunday's race, Bradley, who is 70, will have endured 50 marathons, in addition to four ultramarathons.

"Everybody tries to get to the finish line. Whether you're going real fast with the elite runner or you're going slow, it's something that gives you a sense of accomplishment," Bradley said.

It's no surprise that Bradley's loving parish was on hand early Saturday morning to get him ready for Sunday's race.

"He is just one of the most gentle, kind, humble human beings I know," said St. Gertrude Church parishioner Laurie Hasbrook.

He is beloved in this North Side neighborhood, and on his wrist are a list of people he plans to pray for as he runs, including in honor of Bishop Kevin Birmingham, a former student of his who suddenly died this past week.

"I'll be keeping him in my heart during this run," Bradley said.

Bradley is also running in support of St. Gertrude's Heart-To-Heart Ministries, which serves senior citizens in need across Edgewater, regardless of their religious beliefs.

He and his congregation have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars over the years.

"We give rides to older adults in the neighborhood. Things we all need to do - go to the doctor, go to the grocery store - that we might take for granted," said Heart-To-Heart Ministries Director Sister Susan Quaintance.

As Bradley warms up ahead of the race, it's his faithful and supportive parish, keeping him moving towards the finish line, a step at a time.

"For him, the race isn't about coming in at a high number, it's about getting through the race, which is, frankly, a good analogy of life," Hasbrook said.