Migrants in Chicago: Migrant shelter expected to open in Pilsen warehouse Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A migrant shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood is scheduled to open Tuesday.

Chicago is having to quickly accommodating more than 17,000 migrants so far and more are on the way.

The vacant warehouse near Cermak Road and Halsted Street will initially house 400 migrant families with children.

Some Pilsen residents said they were given no warning and they met Monday night to voice their concerns.

Some argue their property taxes have gone up more than any other part of the city, while others believe the migrants must be welcomed there.

"I think a lot of people have anger about a lot of things. Raise property taxes, very unfair," one speaker said.

The community is rich with residents who have their own deep histories with immigration.

"We are a welcoming city. We're a sanctuary city. And, I think we should stay that, because what is the alternative? Be a not-welcoming city? How embarrassing would that be?" said Lincoln United Methodist Church Pastor Emma Lozano.

Pilsen resident Georgina Lerma also weighed in.

"We didn't ask for public aid, food stamps or anything," Lerma said. "They come, they get everything for free."

This will be the first city-run shelter in the 25th Ward.

"We want to make sure that we prioritize kids with you know, families with kids, you know," Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said. "I don't think any parent would be OK leaving children in tents outside in the winter. This is an alternative that our work has been working on. As you know, there was a previous volunteer-run shelter; there was about 260 people, but the need is great."

The warehouse will eventually accommodate up to 1,000 migrant families.

There's another community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse on the city's plan to open that migrant shelter there.