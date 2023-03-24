Chicago mayoral election 2023: Johnson, Vallas hitting campaign trail Friday as poll shows dead heat

The Chicago mayoral runoff election is around the corner and Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas will hit the campaign trail as a poll shows a dead heat.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election Day is right around the corner, so both candidates have packed schedules Friday as the latest poll shows Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas nearly neck-and-neck.

Johnson is going to be meeting with Jewish leaders before speaking with veterans and spending time at a West Side early voting event Friday afternoon.

Vallas is expecting more endorsements Friday from the Latino community, including from Cook County Circuit Clerk Iris Martinez and 26th Ward Alderman Roberto Maldonado.

Both candidates need all the backing they can get.

A recent poll shows Vallas leading Johnson at 46.3 percent to 44.2 percent.

According to the poll just over 9-and-a-half percent of voters are still undecided.

The margin of error makes this tight mayor's race a statistical tie.

"I'm not going to comment on the polls other than to say we're right on target," Vallas said. "We have confidence in our message and we have confidence that our issues are resonating. We feel that we are going to do well."

Johnson's campaign issued a statement, saying in part, "We're gratified by the extraordinary momentum building behind our multicultural, multigenerational campaign, and we look forward to making that vision a reality on April 4th."

Vallas previously had a six point lead over Johnson earlier this month.

That polling also shows two key groups, Hispanics and Lakefront voters are still split between the two candidates, which could very well decide who is elected mayor.