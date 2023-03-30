Chicago mayoral election: Johnson to rally with Bernie Sanders; faith leaders to endorse Vallas

As the Chicago mayoral election nears, Bernie Sanders will hold a rally with Brandon Johnson Thursday while faith leaders will back Paul Vallas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters choose a new mayor Tuesday and both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are in the final push of their campaigns.

Vallas and Johnson will meet once again in another runoff forum Thursday evening at the University of Chicago.

Johnson will also rallying voters with Bernie Sanders while Vallas will be getting endorsed by Latino faith leaders.

Chicago mayoral candidates break down how they would manage city budget

The next mayor will also have control of the massive $28 billion budget covering police, fire, schools, public works and more.

Johnson insists a city income tax is not part of his plan, while Vallas says the budget can be balanced from within and Johnson says it can only be done with new revenue.

"I don't know if there is any other mayoral candidate in the history of Chicago that has been willing to put out a balanced budget plan before they are even elected," Johnson said.

"I know how to manage multi-billion dollar budgets and the first order of business as mayor will be to go in and to look at those budgets holistically," Vallas said.

Brandon Johnson denies involvement to Paul Vallas signs after called out by Chicago Republican Party

Both candidates also joined a discussion Thursday night hosted by the Inner City Muslim Action Network to discuss their spiritual and social commitments to the city's South Side.

Many voters have already made up their minds. The Chicago Board of Elections reports nearly 139,000 votes have already been cast.