With the Chicago mayoral election days away, Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are pushing to sway undecided voters.

Chicago mayoral election: Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson push for votes in final days before election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The candidates for Chicago mayor have just days left to win over undecided voters.

With Election Day next Tuesday, both Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas are trying to sway undecided voters.

Thursday night, both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were out on the campaign trail.

U.S Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Brandon Johnson at a rally at UIC Credit Union One Arena.

Meanwhile Vallas, who was with White Sox fans watching the team's road opener. He was with Cubs fans earlier for Opening Day at Wrigley Field.He downplayed Sanders' endorsement, saying he is endorsed by Senator Durbin.

Both candidates met in one final forum on the campus of the University of Chicago.

Brandon Johnson denies involvement to Paul Vallas signs after called out by Chicago Republican Party

"Hear me: I am not going to defund the police," Johnson said.

"It is a defunding plan, you've talked about it over and over again," Vallas said.

"I've got the endorsement of our senior Senator Dick Durbin, the number one Democrat in the country," Vallas said.

Meanwhile, Chicago election officials said the early election total stands at more than 115,000.