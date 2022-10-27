Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson enters Chicago mayor election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for Chicago mayor just got a little more crowded.

The latest person to join the growing list of candidates is no stranger to Chicago politics.

On Thursday, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will officially announce his bid for mayor.

The West Side resident already has endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and United Working Families.

The latter threw their support behind Johnson after the progressive organization decided not to wait for another possible candidate, Congressman Chuy Garcia, to throw his hat in the ring.

During an interview with ABC7 a few weeks ago, while Johnson said the endorsement of the Chicago Teachers Union is great, it may not be enough. Two of the last mayoral candidates endorsed by CTU lost.

"That's why I'm being very intentional about my announcement. The Chicago Teachers Union, as much power, of course, as they bring to the conversation, that's not going to be enough," he said.

With Thursday's announcement, Johnson joins at least nine people who have officially announced their candidacy for mayor, including Lori Lightfoot, who is running for reelection.