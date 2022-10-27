WATCH LIVE

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson enters Chicago mayor election

Chicago Teachers Union backing Johnson

ByEvelyn Holmes via WLS logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 10:46AM
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is entering the Chicago mayoral election, with CTU backing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for Chicago mayor just got a little more crowded.

The latest person to join the growing list of candidates is no stranger to Chicago politics.

On Thursday, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson will officially announce his bid for mayor.

The West Side resident already has endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and United Working Families.

RELATED: Mayoral election Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot campaign raises $1M in 3 months, spends over half of it

The latter threw their support behind Johnson after the progressive organization decided not to wait for another possible candidate, Congressman Chuy Garcia, to throw his hat in the ring.

During an interview with ABC7 a few weeks ago, while Johnson said the endorsement of the Chicago Teachers Union is great, it may not be enough. Two of the last mayoral candidates endorsed by CTU lost.

"That's why I'm being very intentional about my announcement. The Chicago Teachers Union, as much power, of course, as they bring to the conversation, that's not going to be enough," he said.

With Thursday's announcement, Johnson joins at least nine people who have officially announced their candidacy for mayor, including Lori Lightfoot, who is running for reelection.

