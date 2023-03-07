Chicago Mayoral Election: New poll shows Paul Vallas leading Brandon Johnson by double-digits

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has been endorsed by ex-CPS principal Joyce Kenner, as Toni Preckwinkle lends her support to Brandon Johnson.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the Chicago mayoral runoff election exactly one month away, Paul Vallas is putting his focus on education, while Brandon Johnson is touting an endorsement from a political heavyweight.

The battle of the mayoral endorsements continued Tuesday with support for the candidates coming from the office of a principal and a president as the campaigns tap into those with impact and influence.

This mayoral runoff presents a contrast in educational backgrounds and philosophies, with Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, and Johnson, a former teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer.

Vallas was joined by retired Whitney Young Magnet School Principal Joyce Kenner, who led the school for 27 years before retiring last year. Kenner said she has never been a political person but supports Vallas, and she defended her former boss against criticism about his leadership in other school districts around the country, saying he's a better leader today.

"People were saying he didn't make any difference," Kenner said. "He made a difference by being there. He made a difference by being there, and I'm just being real you guys. This guy is the real deal. He's the real deal and he deserves this position."

Meanwhile, Johnson tapped former teacher and current Cook County Board President Tony Preckwinkle for an endorsement. She touted his credentials outside the classroom as a Cook County Commissioner.

"He successfully championed efforts to bring more transparency and equity to public safety," Preckwinkle said. "He's been a leader in the county's efforts to eliminate crushing medical debt. He's also been a stalwart supporter of small businesses."

The latest endorsements come as a new poll in the runoff shows Vallas leading Johnson by 11 percentage points, but with 24% of voters still undecided.

"A time has come for a mayor who will be honest about the challenges we face, who will listen and learn from our residents," Preckwinkle said. "A mayor who won't tell us just what we want to hear, but what we need to know."

Kenner used a school analogy to contend Vallas is the right person for the job.

"I have always believed that people need to be placed on the right seat on the bus," Kenner said. "And if you're on the right seat on the bus, you can make a difference. Mr. Vallas, as a head of our city will be on the right seat on the bus."

On Wednesday, Willie Wilson is scheduled to announce his endorsement in the race, which is expected to be Vallas. Former candidate Ja'Mal Green also tweeted that he has met with both candidates and will be making his decision soon.