Chicago mayoral election: Candidates for mayor make last-minute push on eve of Election Day

Chicago candidates for mayor are making their final push for voters on the eve of the mayoral election.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago voters go to the polls on Election Day Tuesday to narrow down the field of nine candidates in the race for mayor.

Those candidates are taking advantage of the final hours of campaigning.

Looking at the early voting numbers, which is already breaking records, voters are very interested in this election.

Over the weekend, the candidates stressed the importance of getting people to the polls.

The Sunday before Election Day the candidates filled their schedules with visits to churches, sharing messages that they hope will change hearts and win votes.

After their respective church visits, Paul Vallas campaigned on the North Side while Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaigned at a club on the South Side, hoping voters give her another four years to finish what she started.

"The message that I'm bringing everywhere I go is people need to step up and make sure they have a sense of urgency and I think the choices could not be more clear, more stark," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Our future, our destiny as a city is really on the ballot."

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, also campaigned on the North Side with Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, hoping to capture lakefront voters who are considered key to winning.

"We feel that our closing weekend was very strong for us," Garcia said. We generated a lot of earned media in the last week. Our ads are prevailing."

The candidates also stressed the importance of turnout, which is why they will be campaigning all over the city Monday and tomorrow.

So far, officials said the number of early voters has already surpassed what we saw in both the 2019 and 2015 municipal elections.

The Chicago Board of Elections said more than 211,000 voters have already cast their ballot. That's a dramatic jump from what we saw this time in the 2019 municipal election and nearly double the number from the 2015 election.

"If you don't vote then you don't really give yourselves much room to expect anything to change," said Nichole Benolken, who voted early.

But what hasn't changed is the age breakdown of early voters days to the election. Official election numbers, so far, showing voters age 65- to 74 years old account for over 23% of early voters versus 18- to 24 year-olds who make up around 2%.

"A lot of young people, the only information people are receiving is the campaign ads or the signs they see by the election polling places and that isn't enough," said Katrina Phidd, communications director for Chicago Votes.

Chicago Votes will be hosting "Parade to the Polls" Monday morning at two different high schools to educate and encourage eligible young voters to get to the polls.

While mail-in ballots are driving early voting, and there is some concern because there are so many of them that it could take several days to determine who the top two candidates are who make it to the runoff in April.