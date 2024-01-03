Chicago migrant crisis: Lockport to vote on regulations for migrant bus drop-offs

Another suburb will hold a board meeting Wednesday night to take official action in response to the growing migrant crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The migrant crisis continues, not just at the southern borders, but in the Chicago-area too.

The city council in Lockport will meet to Wednesday to vote on a resolution that says any incoming unscheduled buses must apply for approval from the chief of police first before they arrive.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to CNN Tuesday night about the migrant crisis and what the city is planning next. He talked about how the city is handling the influx of migrants, and how he is looking for federal help.

"It's going to require a coordinated resource response from Congress," Johnson said. "We need comprehensive immigration reform policy. Local economies are not designed to hold this type of crisis."

Also Tuesday night, several suburbs held board meetings to vote on measures to prevent unannounced charter buses carrying migrants from dropping them off unscheduled.

Suburban leaders said they simply do not have the resources to handle even a temporary influx of migrants.

The Hinsdale Village Board passed an ordinance that will fine bus companies that do not give notice of a drop off.

"We've recently been advised by a bus driver that unless we do something, these buses will keep coming unannounced at least through March," Hinsdale Village President Tom Cauley said.

The far northern suburb of Woodstock saw an arrival last weekend, and passed it's bus regulation ordinance Tuesday night.

"We do not have the staff, the expertise, or the money," Woodstock Mayor Michael Turner said. "And that may not be the ideal. We may all wish it was something different, but that's the reality."

Joliet took action Tuesday night too. Some officials even pleaded for a federal solution.

"It's going to have to be done by the federal government," Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy said. "It's going to have to go to that level to help us all get through this."

Leaders in Buffalo Grove and Tinley Park passed similar resolutions to keep unauthorized buses from coming into their communities.