Bus drops off migrants at Woodstock train station; north suburban officials direct group to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Woodstock officials directed a group of migrants dropped off at a train station there to go to Chicago, Mayor Michael Turner said in a statement on Saturday.

Turner said a bus dropped off a group of migrants at a Woodstock train station on Saturday afternoon. There, Woodstock officials provided shelter and water to those dropped off before they all boarded a Metra train heading to Chicago.

A McHenry County spokesperson issued a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying, "Approximately 35 asylum-seekers were dropped off at the Metra station located at the City of Woodstock earlier today. They boarded the train headed to Chicago peacefully and there were no altercations or arrests."

Turner said Woodstock's approach is to "encourage and direct these migrants to accept transportation into the City of Chicago via train or bus so that they can make use of the City of Chicago/State of Illinois/federal government resources available to provide assistance to them."

"The City of Woodstock does not have the staff, monetary resources, or expertise to manage the short and long-term needs of migrants dropped off buses from out of State," Turner's statement continued.

SEE ALSO | Migrants Chicago: Grundy County places signs along I-55 to ward off buses as suburbs make own plans

Turner said Woodstock officials worked with McHenry County EMA to notify Chicago's OEMA to make sure the migrants would receive assistance and guidance when they arrived there.

Turner also said he has been working with the city attorney to craft a Woodstock "bus ordinance" modeled after the version passed in Chicago and other communities.

"It is my firm belief that we should discourage and penalize bus companies who use Woodstock as a dumping ground," Turner said.

Turner said the Woodstock City Council will consider and vote on that ordinance on at 5 p.m. in a special meeting.