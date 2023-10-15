Pilsen Food Pantry to hold grand opening, offer support for migrant families

A new food pantry will open Sunday in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, where an influx of migrants has created an increase in need for aid.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new food pantry will open Sunday in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, where an influx of migrants has created an increase in need for aid.

The Pilsen Food Pantry will be located at 2124 S. Ashland Ave.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The facility will provide clothing as well as food for those in need.