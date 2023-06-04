Migrant families move into Richard J. Daley College in Ford City

A community meeting about housing Chicago migrants at Richard J. Daley College got heated one day after the city council approved $51M for the crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Migrants could be seen arriving at Richard J. Daley College on the Southwest Side on Saturday.

ABC7 spoke to a few, who said there a handful of families inside the college as a city spokesperson confirmed that it will be a temporary shelter for them.

The migrants said they were relieved to shower for the first time in weeks while having access to plenty of food and clean bathrooms inside.

SEE ALSO | Man dies at Woodlawn migrant shelter at former Wadsworth Elementary School: Chicago police

A few of them arrived around 2:30 p.m., getting fed and freshened up while taking in the sunshine on campus. Some migrants said off-camera that they are anxious for work and more permanent housing, but are thankful for this shelter.

A woman who has lived near Midway for about 25 years now heard about the migrants coming to Daley College and wanted to help. Diane Martinez had seen how they have been living at police precincts, many of them with their belongings in a plastic bag. So, on Saturday, she brought in some suitcases.

"It's humiliating enough that they're in a position where no one wants them here, and every little bit something can do to help them feel more comfortable and welcomed, why not?" Martinez said.

There has been some pushback from other residents about the migrants being housed at Daley College. A community meeting Thursday fueled some anger from people living on the Southwest Side.

READ MORE | Over 300 Chicago migrants placed at Wilbur Wright College shelter

City leaders say it's a fraction of the cost to house migrants at the college compared to a hotel.

"They've struggled. They went through a lot to get here, and for them to get here and be spoken to so badly or not welcomed at all, it's just not right," Martinez said.

One of the migrants said that he has been told they are expected to be at Daley College for at least a month. The city did not confirm any specific timeline, but mentioned that the college could be used until Aug. 1.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.