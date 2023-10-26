Chicago migrants: West Town residents file lawsuit to delay shelter opening

West Town residents say the legal action isn't about not wanting migrants in their backyard, but about the city bypassing the traditional zoning and permit process.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of West Town residents have filed for a temporary restraining order to delay the opening of a shelter for Chicago migrants in the neighborhood.

The building designated for the shelter is a two-story structure that is currently an empty warehouse. It is zoned C1-2, which only allows for retail on the bottom and seven 700 square foot apartments above, but next week 200 migrant families are expected to move in.

"We do want to help the situation, but we also want to do it in a way where we can weigh in and support it," said resident and plaintiff James Cole.

Cole and several other residents who leave near the proposed shelter near Western and Ohio filed the lawsuit, saying the legal action isn't about not wanting migrants in their backyard and instead is about the city bypassing the traditional zoning and permit process.

"We believe that city should be forced to go through the process to make sure there is community input to make sure controls in place so that this facility is proper for migrants but also consistent in what is going on in the neighborhood," said attorney Neal McKnight.

The city held a community meeting a couple weeks ago, when the proposal was for the shelter to just house single men and not families, but it was information only and not a forum to gather input from residents.

With busloads of migrants arriving every day, the Johnson administration said it must move fast. The city is using an emergency executive order from Governor JB Pritzker to get around zoning and permit laws.

"The reason why we are in this situation is the mayor's office has not been transparent with the process," said 36th Alderman Gil Villegas.

Ald. Villegas said legal action will force the courts to decide if the city can use the executive order to bypass zoning laws. Residents said all they want is to be able to voice their concerns about a building they believe may not be suitable for so many families.

"Even other areas in our neighborhood that host them more humanly would be a better solution, but we haven't had due process and our opinion to weigh in on that," Cole said.

Migrants are expected to move in on November 1, but Thursday residents filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to delay the shelter from opening.