Migrants in Chicago: City won't use Amundsen Park fieldhouse as migrant shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Major progress is being made on a migrant base camp in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood and a popular fieldhouse won't be used to house migrants.

It's good news for residents fighting for their park. Amundsen Park fieldhouse will not be used as a migrant shelter and will reopen to staff this coming Monday.

The city confirmed that the controversial plan to potentially house migrants there... has been scrapped. Park programming will return soon.

At the same time work on more new housing for migrants is underway.

After weeks of opposition, construction has now started on a migrant base camp in Brighton Park.

Crews were working all day, making significant progress- and will return Thursday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has says he wants the space to be up and running by mid-December.

And the plan to move migrants out of police stations and into churches is now underway. Eighty migrants were moved from the 5th District Police Station in Pullman to four churches.

There, the asylum seekers will have a place to sleep, food, and learn about work opportunities.

"The help that the church is giving us for me, is the best thing that could have happened to us during these circumstances," migrant Jeily Rosa Ortiz Ramos said. "I got sick due to the cold weather since I was sleeping on a cold floor and the weather affected me."

Seventeen churches across the city are transforming into small 60-day shelters, funded by private donations through the city's new Unity Initiative.

When complete, that massive winterized tent camp in Brighton Park, will shelter 2000 migrants.