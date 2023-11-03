Chicago signs lease for Brighton Park migrant tent camp, Mayor Johnson's office confirms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has taken a big step forward in a controversial plan to build a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office confirming to ABC7 that the city has signed a contract with the owners of a property near 38th Street and California Avenue.

This lot is located in the 12th Ward. The Sun Times reports the lease is for more than $91,000 a month.

Alderwoman Julia Ramirez said in a statement that, "The city did not inform me that a lease had been signed. I continue to be frustrated and disappointed in the administration's lack of transparency with my community."

That confirmation came hours after Mayor Johnson touched down at O'Hare after spending the day in Washington D.C. fighting for federal help on the migrant crisis.

"The resources that I'm requesting for the city of Chicago are not limited to the migrant crisis," he said. "That's just one component of it. Right now, there's a number that's been forward about a little bit over a billion dollars. I've said repeatedly that the West Side and the South Sides of Chicago need significant investment."

With a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, money to fund migrants in cities run by Democrats will likely be a tough fight.

All of this comes as more migrants continue to arrive in the city, and the temperature starts dropping. Mayor Johnson told Washington that the moment to act is now.