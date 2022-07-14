missing person

Keonte Johnson, 25, missing after mistaken discharge from hospital, family says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Keonte Johnson, 25, missing after discharge from hospital, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keonte Johnson, 25, has gone missing after being discharged from a Chicago area hospital after a week-long mental health evaluation, his family said.

Johnson's family said he should never have been released at all.

"They just released him. They know he wasn't in his right mind. They know he never been in this area and he don't know how to get home," said Elijah Johnson, father.

The family said their nightmare began last week after they told Keonte, who has special needs and was later diagnosed as schizophrenic, that they were moving from the south suburban home he sometimes shared with a close cousin who recently died.

"He did not what to leave that house where he was at because it had a lot of memories. His cousin was there," said Cirstin Jackson, mother.

Police responded and took Keonte to a local hospital, which then transferred him to St. Anthony Hospital where he was admitted for a mental evaluation.

Relatives said he was there for a week, and when they arrived to pick him up on July 12 they learned he had already been released.

"They say it was another Johnson and so they let both of the Johnsons go," Jackson said.

Officials with St. Anthony Hospital did not respond to ABC7's requests for comment.

The family began searching for Keonte and filed a missing persons report with Chicago police. They also filed a report with Cicero police after Keonte was spotted and picked up by officers there. He did not appear to be in distress and was released before officers learned he was listed as involuntarily missing from the hospital.

Keonte Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, white socks and black Nike sandals.

As his family continues to search for him, they just pray he gets home safe.

If you have any information about Keonte Johnson's whereabouts, contact Chicago police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagedouglas parkciceromissing manmental healthmissing person
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Missing Indianapolis family likely found dead in pond
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
Lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents will proceed, judge rules
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump dies at 73
CPD officer paralyzed after off-duty shooting 'a hero,' fiancée says
Round Lake Beach father pleads not guilty in murder of his 3 children
Social Security checks could grow by $157/month amid inflation
Gov. Pritzker criticized over recent trips raising national profile
2022 CPS Back-to-School Bashes return Friday | Full list of events
Bodycam video released after woman, 64, fatally shot by Flossmoor cops
Show More
Highland Park parade shooting victim's daughters call for gun control
Metra UP-N delays after train strikes pedestrian in Evanston
US Attorney files ADA suit against Cubs over Wrigley Field renovations
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter
Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van, NTSB says
More TOP STORIES News