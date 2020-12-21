chicago shooting

Woman, 71, killed in Morgan Park home on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center after being shot multiple times, police said.

The woman was shot Sunday night around 7:40 p.m. inside a home in Morgan Park on the South side, according to police.

Authorities said two men who were outside fired shots at the house near 108th and Morgan Street.

The medical examiner has not released the woman's identity.

RELATED: Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 35 shot, 6 killed across city

According to police, no one is custody and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. This is an ongoing investigation, police added.

The death of the woman was part of a weekend that included 36 people shot including six deaths.
