Man dies after SUV, motorcycle crash on Southwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday after a crash with an SUV on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened at 7:18 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Pulaski Road, in the West Elsdon neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 46-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on Pulaski when he was hit by a woman driving an SUV who turned left.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was late pronounced dead, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was cited, police said.

SEE ALSO | Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into CTA bus on South Side: Chicago police

No further information was immediately available.