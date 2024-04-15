WATCH LIVE

Man dies after SUV, motorcycle crash on Southwest Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 3:38AM
wls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday after a crash with an SUV on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened at 7:18 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Pulaski Road, in the West Elsdon neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 46-year-old man was driving a motorcycle on Pulaski when he was hit by a woman driving an SUV who turned left.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was late pronounced dead, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was cited, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

