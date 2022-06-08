live music

Tuesdays on the Terrace: Live music returns to Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesdays on the Terrace returns to Museum of Contemporary Art

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesdays on the Terrace is back at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Every Tuesday night, artists perform for the community.

Admission is free. Walk-up tickets are always available. Seats are first-come, first served.

The concerts start at 5:30PM each Tuesday through the end of August.

You can find the schedule here.
