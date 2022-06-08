Tuesdays on the Terrace: Live music returns to Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesdays on the Terrace is back at the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Every Tuesday night, artists perform for the community.
Admission is free. Walk-up tickets are always available. Seats are first-come, first served.
The concerts start at 5:30PM each Tuesday through the end of August.
You can find the schedule here.
