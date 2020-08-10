Looting, property damage reported on Michigan Avenue; CTA service to Loop suspended

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

CHICAGO -- Looting and property damage has been reported throughout downtown Chicago overnight.Videos posted to social media showed large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile.Chicago police said the situation was still ongoing early Monday and could not provide details about specific incidents or numbers of arrests.The city has raised bridges over the Chicago River and is using salt trucks to block streets as they attempt to limit access to the downtown business district.The CTA suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials," the transit agency said in a tweet. No buses or trains will run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak road.Police said smash-and-grab burglars hit a store in the South Loop late Sunday night, but it was not immediately clear whether that incident was related to the other large crowds of looters.