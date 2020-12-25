chicago shooting

Son of concealed carry license holder killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bridgeport community came together to bring Christmas gifts to the 4-year-old son of a man who was killed during an attempted carjacking Monday night.

Chicago police said Shuai Guan was shot and killed when he got out of his Jeep near 30th and Union to check his mail. Police said while he was doing that, a car pulled up and someone appeared to ask for his keys. Guan refused, called 911 and reported that he was being robbed by someone in a white Jeep.


RELATED: Concealed-carry license holder killed in Bridgeport was possibly being carjacked: police

While on the phone with 911, he walked away and was followed by two cars, police said. People in the cars then opened fire, according to police. He was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.


Community activist Andrew Holmes helped deliver the gifts to Guan's son. Holmes is asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras to see if they have video that could help solve the crime.

Guan was a concealed-carry license holder, but a police spokeswoman said a police report did not say if he had a gun when he was shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportchicagochicago shootingchicago crimegiftsman killedchicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
3 shot inside trailer home in Hegewisch: police
Woman, 65, shot inside home on South Side
10-year-old gunshot victim receives Christmas surprise
COPA releases video of deadly Little Village CPD shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Haircut leads to COVID death of couple days before Christmas after short family visit
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Mapped by zip code
Woman, boy killed in Gage Park hit-and-run: police
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
How to ensure you won't be taxed on stolen benefits if victim of unemployment fraud
Dog still missing after car stolen from Elmhurst found on West Side
Show More
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Restaurants, catering companies pivot during holiday due to pandemic
ABC 7 anchors read 'A Visit from St. Nicholas'
IL reports 7,037 cases, 96 COVID-19 deaths
ABC 7 viewers answer call, donate hundreds of toys to needy children
More TOP STORIES News