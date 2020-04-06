Part of Chicago's Lake Shore Drive closed Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Transportation officials are warning drivers that the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed Monday.
The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that the bridge will remain closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Crews are closing the bridge for maintenance and testing, the department said.
It's part of the preparations necessary for spring bridge lifts.
For more information, you can visit the Chicago Department of Transportation's website
