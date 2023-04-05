Car ends up wedged under parked car in South Loop; driver injured, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver lost control of his car and hit several parked vehicles in the South Loop Tuesday night.
The car ended up underneath one of those parked vehicles in the 2200-block of South Indiana around 11:30 p.m.
The 37-year-old driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a head injury, police said. No information on his condition was immediately available.
Citations against the driver are pending, police said.