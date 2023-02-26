Teens get firsthand look at Chicago Park District's summer job opportunities

The park district hosting two more job fairs on March 18 and March 25.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is hiring, and teens across the city are getting a firsthand look at the opportunities for this summer.

Young people from 13 to 19 years old visited the job fair at Truman College on Saturday with a chance to soon become a lifeguard or a counselor, among several other positions.

"It's an excellent opportunity for the teens," said North Region Area Manager Kiala Moore. "Keep them off the streets and engage with other kids their age."

It's really a win-win for teens and the city, especially after last summer, when the park district faced a lifeguard shortage that forced it to keep some city pools and beaches closed.

"I like the lifeguard, because I know how to swim already," one teen said.

The prospect of helping to resolve that problem and working on a beach is an enticing possibility to some of these teens.

"Junior laborer, like you work early and get off early. So, you have like the whole day to do what you want still," said Andres, another teen.

Chicago police and 30 other departments and organizations were on hand, offering internships and job opportunities.

Some of the students there have been participating in park district programs for years now, and are hoping to serve on the other side of it now by being employed this summer.

"That would be really cool," said Sarinah, an eighth grader at Taft Academic Center. "I could help kids, and show how fun summer camp has been for me and help them have the same time I had."

Teens who couldn't make it on Saturday still have a chance to attend upcoming teen job fairs, with the park district hosting two more of those events on March 18 and March 25.