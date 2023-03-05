Chicago Polar Plunge 2023: 4K people to brave Lake Michigan waters in support of Special Olympics

About 4,000 people are expected to participate in the Chicago Polar Plunge 2023 at North Avenue Beach in support of the Special Olympics.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic winter tradition is returning to the shores of North Avenue Beach on Sunday.

The 2023 Chicago Polar Plunge will kick off at 10 a.m. in support of the Special Olympics. Event organizers are hoping to push past their $2 million fundraising goal on Sunday.

Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Jason Lach said the water in Lake Michigan is about 42 degrees.

"It's going to be a rude awakening," Lach said. "But, it will be definitely be OK for everyone walking in today."

Lach said there will be at least 10 divers in the water to ensure everyone is safe. Police and lifeguards will also be on the scene.