Hundreds brave cold temperatures of Lake Michigan at annual 'Polar Bear Plunge' in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of people in Waukegan kicked off 2024 by jumping into Lake Michigan.

The Waukegan Park District celebrated its annual "Polar Bear Plunge" for their 25th consecutive year.

They went from counting down on the shore to the freezing cold waters in a matter of seconds.

"You know, it's kind of like watching a train wreck," Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said.

She said you just can't take your eyes off the spectacle.

"We all come out to support it," Taylor said. "I have never done it. I have no desire to do it."

More than 300 people took the plunge, and at least that many were also watching, questioning those people's sanity.

"Oh I have no idea. I just can't imagine why they would be jumping in," Waukegan resident Mary Jo Blake said.

That was a common refrain from those who watched, but the people who made the plunge all had their own reasons.

"Once you do it one time, you get the bug and you keep coming back," Joann Flores-Deter said.

Flores-Deter was born and raised in Waukegan and has plunged into the lake for all 25 renditions. This year, she raised $2,700 to help people with disabilities participate in park district programs.

"At first it was for me, right? Flores-Deter said. "And then I started fundraising for the people for the special recreational services for Northern Lake County. Absolutely do it for them. Every single year I'm here for them."

For Tom and Angie Kaster, the plunge represents a fresh start.

"Well Tom started a tradition on New Year's Day to do something brand new, and when we got engaged we decided to get married on New Year's Day," Angie said.

The happy couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and their health. Angie beat stage-four skin cancer and had her last treatment just two months ago.

"I think you have to remind yourself all the time you can do hard things," Angie said. "You have to trust the process. It's not going to kill you. You just gotta go for it."

The polar plungers offered some motivation as we all plunge head first into 2024.