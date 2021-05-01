chicago crime

Chicago shootings, murders still outpace 2020, carjackings down in latest CPD data

April Chicago violence numbers a mixed bag
By
Chicago police April crime numbers show murders, shootings up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released their April crime numbers early Saturday morning, and some crimes, like carjackings, are down significantly.

But others are up.

Last month's crime numbers are a mixed bag because while Chicago police said carjackings and some of the other most serious crimes are down from the start of the year, murders and shootings continue to outpace 2020.

From Jan. 1 to April 30, Chicago police said there have been 832 shootings compared to 623 last year.

And over that same four-month stretch this year, police said there have been 187 murders, compared to 156 last year.

RELATED: Chicago crime numbers for March show murders up from 2020, carjackings down from February

Violent crime overall was up 4% from January, and was up 20% in April compared to the same month last year, according to CPD's latest data.

But police are also touting major progress on the carjacking front, reporting a more than 55% decline in vehicular hijackings since January.

Despite this apparent decline, police are warning the community about seven new incidents on Chicago's South and Southwest sides involving a group of attackers robbing people at gunpoint using a carjacked jeep.

Police also pointed to more guns being taken off the street. They said more than 3,600 so far this year, including 150 assault weapons, have been removed.

