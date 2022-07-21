police shooting

Chicago Police Board rejects recommendation to fire officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board has rejected a recommendation to fire the officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez.

The shooting happened during a foot chase in March of 2021.

Body-camera video showed that Alvarez appeared to have a weapon in his right hand, which then fell to the ground.

The newly-released videos of Anthony Alvarez's shooting death by Chicago police reveal he was carrying a pistol, but did not appear to point it at police or fire any shots.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended that Officer Evan Solano be fired.

In a statement Thursday night, the Alvarez family said it's "appalled" by the decision, and will continue to seek justice.

"Today's decision is not only a gut-punch to the Alvarez family, but it perpetuates the message that encounters with the Chicago Police Department remain potentially lethal," the family added.

The move will be made official at Thursday's police board meeting.

