Chicago Police Board rejects recommendation to fire officer who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez

The shooting happened during a foot chase in March of 2021.
Body-camera video showed that Alvarez appeared to have a weapon in his right hand, which then fell to the ground.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had recommended that Officer Evan Solano be fired.
In a statement Thursday night, the Alvarez family said it's "appalled" by the decision, and will continue to seek justice.
"Today's decision is not only a gut-punch to the Alvarez family, but it perpetuates the message that encounters with the Chicago Police Department remain potentially lethal," the family added.
The move will be made official at Thursday's police board meeting.