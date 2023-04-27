CPD officer injured in squad car crash on Ashland in Andersonville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and another driver are both hospitalized after a crash on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

CPD said a 35-year-old man was driving south in the 5200 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. when he crashed with a marked squad car in the intersection.

Police said the office in the car was responding to a call about a person with a gun, and had lights and sirens on.

The officer and the driver were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where they are in good condition, CPD said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed.