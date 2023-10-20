WATCH LIVE

City, Chicago police union reach agreement on new contract that would increase officer pay

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 20, 2023 9:57PM
The city, Mayor Brandon Johnson and FOP Lodge 7 reached an agreement on a new Chicago police contract that would increase officer pay.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and the Chicago police union have come to an agreement on a new contract.

If approved by the city council, it would extend until the end of June 2027.

The Chicago Police Department said the agreement provides increases in officer pay, reflecting the cost of living and inflation.

It also includes a one-time bonus for all police officers that would be distributed in the first quarter of 2024.

"With this agreement in place, our administration can now direct our full focus on implementing accountability measures within the Chicago Police Department, supporting police offices, and a robust community safety agenda," Johnson said in a statement, in part.

