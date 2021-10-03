chicago police department

Chicago police fundraising group holding pancake breakfast to raise money for bulletproof vests

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The group Get Behind The Vest is holding a pancake breakfast Sunday to raise money to replace bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

The breakfast is at St. Daniel the Prophet School in Chicago's Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The breakfast kicks off at 8 a.m. to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The money goes to the Get Behind The Vest initiative to cover the costs of replacing bulletproof vests.

The foundation said Chicago police officers must pay out-of-pocket to replace those life-saving vests every five years, and that can mean around $500 each time.

Pancakes are $5 per person from 8 to 11 a.m. at 5337 S. Natoma Ave., and there is drive-thru service to help with social distancing.
