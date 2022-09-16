2 CPD officers, 2 others injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV

Chopper7 was over a bad crash involving a Chicago police SUV near 75th Street and St. Lawrence Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city's South Side Friday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene on 75th Street near St. Lawrence in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 5 p.m.

One officer was critically injured and a second officer was seriously injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A civilian woman was also critically injured, and a civilian man was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

