Chicago police investigating 5 North Side armed robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on the North Side Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police have not said if any of the five armed robberies are linked.

The first robbery occurred in the 2700-bock of North Pine Grove Avenue at about 10 p.m. A 27-year-old man told police he was walking when two armed male suspects approached and demanded his belongings.

The suspects were then seen getting into a black vehicle, possibly an Infinity, and fled southbound.

The second robbery occurred at about 11:05 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Ainslie Street.

Police said two women, ages 20 and 24, were walking when a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Prius approached.

Three armed male suspects got out of the car and demanded their belongings, police said. The victims complied and the suspects got back in the vehicle and fled southbound in the alley, police said.

The third robbery occurred at about 11:15 p.m. in the 2200-block of West Argyle Street.

A 20-year-old man was walking when police said two armed male suspects approached. They demanded the victim get on the ground and took his personal property.

The suspects then got into a waiting gray sedan with two other suspects and fled southbound, police said.

The fourth robbery occurred at about 1:35 a.m. in the 400-block of West Barry Avenue.

A 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man told police three male suspects got out of a silver vehicle One suspect displayed a gun and they demanded the victims' belongings.

They victims complied and the suspects got back in the vehicle and fled southbound, police said.

The fifth robbery occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 7000-block of North Hamilton Avenue.

A 20-year-old man told police he was walking when three male suspects approached. Police said one suspect took out a gun and the other two took the victim's belongings.

The suspects then got into a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, and fled, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies. Area Three detectives are investigating.