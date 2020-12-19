CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police hopes to get more guns off the streets in a safe way.
The police department partnered with New Beginnings Church to host a gun turn-in event with no questions asked.
RELATED: More than 160 guns turned over to Chicago police at buy-back event in Austin
Everyone who turns over a gun will receive a $100 prepaid gift card. Those who hand over a BB gun, replica or an air gun will get a $10 gift card.
RELATED: 6 people wounded from shooting in Burnside on Chicago's South Side
The turn-in event starts at 10 am Saturday morning at New Beginnings Church on 66th and King Drive.
CPD, New Beginnings Church hold gun turn-in event with no questions asked
GUN BUYBACK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News