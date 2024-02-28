CPD Supt. Larry Snelling at White House with President Biden for 'Safer America' anti-crime event

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was at the White House Wednesday for President Joe Biden's speech at a "Safer America" anti-crime event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Police chiefs from around the country attended the "Safer America" event.

Snelling attended the White House security briefing event, and he sat next to President Biden.

President Biden spoke about efforts to fight crime and make communities safer.

