2 teens charged in Auburn Gresham shooting that killed 86-year-old man: CPD

Charles Hobson Sr. was killed in an Auburn Gresham shooting by thieves who stole his truck near 81st and Throop, witnesses said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 86-year-old man during a carjacking in September, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and possessing a stolen vehicle, CPD said in a news release Friday.

Police said the teens were arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force Thursday in the 2900-block of South Wabash Avenue.

The 15-year-old was identified as the suspect who fatally shot Charles Hobson Sr. just before 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the 8100-block of South Throop Street, CPD said.

The 16-year-old is charged in connection to the carjacking, police said.

Loved ones said the deadly shooting happened right outside of Hobson's home.

He was simply headed to get something out of his truck when he was shot, and his truck was stolen. Moments later, while police were still on scene, they said, the culprits came back.

"It's just heartbreaking that he's no longer here for stupidity," said Kimberly Buford, Hobson's longtime neighbor.

It took a single noise to pierce through the fabric of the tight-knit block.

"I heard one shot," said Tamika Wright, another longtime neighbor. "We love each other. We look out for each other, and this could happen to any one of us right outside of our door, and we have no idea what's coming for us."

Neither did Hobson, who was described as the patriarch of South Throop Street near West 81st Street in Auburn Gresham. That is, until, police said, he was shot in his thigh just before 10 a.m., right outside his home of 60 years.

"He went to get something out the car, and never made it back in the house," Buford said. "It was nothing none of us could've done."

After shooting him, neighbors said, the culprits stole his truck. As the 86-year-old was being taken away on a stretcher, headed to Christ Hospital, where he later died, witnesses said Hobson's stolen truck was then spotted in the back alley of his home while police were still on the scene.

"Trying to get back into his house, because, I guess, they wanted to know what else they could gain from this robbery," Wright said.

Then, neighbors said, they saw police take three young people into custody.

"They took off running, and they caught one at the block. They caught another," Destiny Buford said. "Now, it's like, who can I go to now? Like, he didn't deserve this. No justice could bring him back. I can't just be out here by myself, and it's like, in the morning? Like, for what?"

The 15-year-old is due in court Friday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood