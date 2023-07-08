Off-duty Chicago police officer stabbed in altercation at West Ridge bar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an off-duty officer was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in an altercation at a North Side bar.

Police said some type of altercation started inside the Mark II Lounge in the 7400-block of North Western Avenue in the city's West Ridge neighborhood.

The altercation spilled outside and the officer was stabbed several times, CPD said. The officer was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The officer remains in serious condition.

Police said Area Three Detectives are questioning a person of interest, but no charges have yet been filed.

