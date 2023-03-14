Two Chicago police officers were injured in a South Side crash near East 38th Place and South Cottage Grove Avenue, officials said.

2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were involved in a Monday night crash on Chicago's South Side, CPD said.

The crash happened near East 38th Place and South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

Investigators said the officers' unmarked squad car got into a crash with another vehicle and ended up hitting the side of a building.

Both officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.