Teen charged after stolen car hits unmarked Chicago police car, injuring 2 officers

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a South Side crash near East 38th Place and South Cottage Grove Avenue, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has been charged after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Chicago police car, injuring two officers Monday night.

The crash happened near East 38th Place and South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 7:50 p.m., police said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Police said a stolen Kia with three people inside was traveling westbound on 38th Place when it struck the squad car, which was traveling southbound on Cottage Grove. The squad car ended up hitting the side of a building.

SEE ALSO | 2 suspects plead not guilty to charges in Chicago street racing crash that killed pedestrian

The Kia stopped after striking a parked vehicle, police said. Three males suspects who were inside the Kia, were seen running from the vehicle in different directions.

Police found all three people, along with a handgun, and detained them.

Police said before the crash, the suspects stole the Kia from a 16-year-old girl in the 4500-block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Tuesday morning, police said a 17-year-old was charged with a felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Both officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood